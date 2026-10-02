Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde said her husband, airline pilot Captain Matthew Ekeinde, knew she was not always in love with him despite their 30-year marriage

She admitted that she sometimes saw fantabulous men and wondered why she picked her husband over them, insisting that marriage should not be treated as sacred

According to the actress, she stayed with her husband because she chose to and because God had given her a mandate to stand by his side

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Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has opened up about her marriage, admitting that she does not love her husband all the time.

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The actress, who has been married to Captain Matthew Ekeinde for 30 years, said the couple do not treat their union as something too sacred to discuss.

Omotola met her husband, an airline pilot, when she was 16, and the pair married on March 23, 1996.

They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in March 2026 with heartfelt tributes on social media. Earlier in 2026, the actress said divorce was not an option in her marriage.

The couple have four children together.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde speaks on her marriage

In the interview, Omotola explained that she and her husband are very open with each other and discuss their flaws as partners in life.

She said the two do not stay together out of obligation, but because each chooses to be with the other.

According to her, she also stays because God gave her a mandate to be by her husband's side. The actress said:

"And he knows that I'm not with him because I love him all the time. I'm with him because I choose to."

She admitted that there were days she struggled to remember why she married him, adding that she would report him to God and wait for things to come around.

Omotola also said there were times she saw handsome men and wondered why she chose her husband over them.

The X video in which Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde opens up about her marriage is below.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde advises married couples

Married couples, the actress said, should stop pretending and accept that marriage will not always be lovey-dovey. She added:

"It's not that serious. You're a human being."

Omotola encouraged couples to be open with their partners and discuss issues, noting that shared values make life easier.

Omotola's daughter Meraiah announces engagement

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Omotola's daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, announced her engagement in a cinematic video posted on Instagram in August 2026.

The black-and-white clip featured a close-up of her pear-shaped engagement ring and a tender moment with her partner. Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages as they celebrated her next chapter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh