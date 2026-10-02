UK Releases Full List of 38 Countries Exempt From ATAS Certificate, No African Nation Included

The UK government published the official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from the Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate requirement

A total of 38 countries made the exemption list, dominated by European nations alongside Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and the US

No African country featured on the ATAS exemption list, meaning citizens from the continent must complete the full application process for qualifying UK roles

UK releases full list of 38 countries exempt from ATAS Certificate. Photo source: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has published the official list of 38 countries whose nationals are not required to obtain an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate when seeking certain jobs or university places in the country, and not a single African nation features on it.

The UK government confirmed the exemption list on its official website, stating that "nationals of the following countries are exempt from the ATAS requirement and therefore do not require an ATAS certificate."

What the ATAS Certificate Covers

The ATAS certificate is a clearance document introduced by the UK government for people intending to study or work in sensitive subject areas, particularly those with implications for national defence and security.

Anyone from a country not on the exemption list must apply for and receive the certificate before taking up qualifying roles or academic positions in the United Kingdom.

Full List of 38 ATAS-Exempt Countries

The complete list includes:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States of America.

The list is heavily weighted towards European nations, drawing largely from former European Union member states and current European Economic Area countries. Beyond Europe, only seven countries made the cut: Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the United States.

Crucially, no country from Africa, Latin America, or the broader Middle East and North Africa region appears on the list. Citizens from those parts of the world remain subject to the full ATAS application process when pursuing certain positions in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh