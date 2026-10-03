Gifty Dumelo turned heads as a bridesmaid at Siegfried and Afrakoma's lavish wedding, wearing a butter yellow beaded long-sleeved kente gown

Ghanaian lawyer and bride Amanda dazzled in three show-stopping outfits across her traditional and white wedding ceremonies

The bride made a dramatic final entrance in a glittering red tassel dress, showing off her dance moves to cap off the celebration

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo has proven that she can steal attention even when she's not the bride.

The Ghanaian lawyer and wife of Ayawaso West Wuogun MP John Dumelo attended the wedding of Siegfried and Afrakoma.

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Dumelo, looks elegant in a kente gown at lawyer Amanda's wife. Photo credit: @osei_douglas_live.

Source: Instagram

Gifty Dumelo slays in kente gown

Gifty Dumelo, who was one of the bridesmaids, arrived in a butter-yellow beaded long-sleeved kente gown paired with an orange headwrap. The ensemble was elegant, considered, and entirely impossible to ignore.

The real star of the day, however, was the bride herself. Ghanaian lawyer Amanda brought a stunning three-outfit performance across her wedding celebrations, each look more striking than the last.

The Instagram video is below:

John Dumelo's wife's friend rocks kente on her wedding

For the traditional ceremony, Amanda made her entrance in an off-shoulder corseted ombre kente gown that swept the floor and traced every curve.

She wore her hair in a centre-parted coiled style, kept her makeup clean and luminous, and finished the look with star-shaped earrings and bangles. The result was bridal glamour with a deeply Ghanaian sensibility.

The Instagram videos are below:

Gify Dumelo's friend weds in white and red lace gowns

The reception brought a change of pace. Amanda switched into a white long-sleeved lace gown that flattered her figure beautifully, opting for a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and long drop silver earrings that echoed the delicate detailing in the dress. The look was polished and romantic as she cut her wedding cake.

But it was her final appearance that got people talking. Amanda made a grand entrance later in the evening wearing a glittering red tassel dress that showed off her legs as she moved.

She took to the dancefloor and let the dress do its work, swirling and dancing through what was clearly a night to remember.

Between Gifty Dumelo's refined kente moment and the bride's three-act fashion showcase, the wedding delivered some of the most memorable style moments Ghana's social scene has seen recently.

The Instagram videos are below:

Bozoma Saint John weds in grand style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bozoma Saint John’s wedding reception in Ghana, where her custom kente gown drew widespread attention online.

Fans praised the bride’s regal look, with one comparing her to the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

The reactions reflect how Saint John’s choice of traditional attire became a statement of cultural pride.

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Source: YEN.com.gh