NPP Organisation Committee Chairperson Anthony Karbo confirmed that between 3,000 and 4,000 police officers were deployed for the conference

The National Delegates Conference was scheduled to take place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3

Karbo praised the Inspector General of Police and the Ashanti Regional Police Command for their cooperation ahead of the event

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mobilised thousands of police officers to maintain order at its National Delegates Conference and elections in Kumasi.

The NPP deploys up to 4,000 police officers for its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, as Anthony Karbo praises security preparations ahead of the NPP vote. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, Chairperson of the NPP's Organisation Committee, shared that between 3,000 and 4,000 police personnel had been deployed ahead of the conference, scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Security arrangements at Baba Yara Stadium

Speaking to Citi News from Kumasi, Karbo outlined the scope of the security operation, explaining that officers would oversee traffic management, secure the hostels accommodating delegates and guests, and maintain order both within and around the stadium.

"We're very much ready for tomorrow; you come around, you see the police and arrangements so far. I'm sure we're ready; delegates are arriving at their hostels. The IGP has been fantastic so far; his regional command has been cooperative with us, and they have worked hard to deploy about 3,000 to 4,000 police officers to help us with security arrangements and traffic within the hostels and also the stadium," Karbo said.

He expressed particular appreciation for the Inspector General of Police and the Ashanti Regional Police Command, crediting their collaboration as a key factor in the smooth build-up to the event.

Conference preparations well advanced

Beyond security, Karbo painted a picture of a party operating with confidence as the event drew near.

He noted that public address systems were being installed at the venue and that delegates had already begun arriving and settling into their assigned hostels.

He also singled out the conduct of aspirants and delegates as a positive sign, saying all contestants had remained cooperative throughout the preparations.

Karbo added that delegates were equally expected to carry themselves responsibly to help guarantee a successful outing for the party.

The NPP Organisation Committee Chairperson expressed strong confidence that the conference would proceed without incident, describing the overall state of readiness as encouraging.

The Facebook post below has the video of the NPP Organisation Committee chairman speaking.

Former NPP Asawase constituency secretary dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adam Abdul Majeed, a former NPP constituency secretary for the Asawase constituency, passed away, years after surviving a devastating domestic gas explosion in Kumasi that took the lives of his wife, young child, and house help.

The news of his death was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, by Awal Mohammed, a well-known member of the NPP Communications Team, who knew Majeed from their days in student politics.

The exact circumstances leading to the Ashanti Region-based NPP politician's death remain unknown.

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Source: YEN.com.gh