Eucharia Anunobi has narrated a sabotage attempt by a fellow actor over Glamour Girls sequel role

She shared how the producer retained her despite the sabotage, adding that the incident taught her about envy in the industry

In an interview, she reflected on her journey from Nollywood star to religious ministry and back to the spotlight

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has disclosed that a fellow actor lobbied the producer of the Glamour Girls sequel to strip her of the role.

According to her, that act of sabotage ultimately taught her a defining lesson about envy in the entertainment industry.

Eucharia Anunobi Shares How a Colleague Tried to Have Her Removed From Glamour Girls 2

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, Anunobi revealed that she had already put pen to paper on a contract to portray the character Anita in the highly anticipated follow-up to the iconic Nollywood production when the incident unfolded.

A colleague who spotted her script reacted with visible surprise before going directly to the producer to demand her replacement. "She told the producer to decast me and replace me with someone else," Anunobi recounted.

The bid to oust her failed. The producer stood firm, and Anunobi retained the role.

Looking back, she said the episode reshaped her understanding of the price that comes with talent and visibility.

"It helped me realise that when you have a bright star, even people who already have their own success can still be envious," she reflected.

Anunobi, one of the pioneering faces of Nollywood's golden era in the 1990s, rose to prominence through roles in several commercially successful films before stepping back from the screen to pursue religious ministry.

She has, in recent years, returned to public life, speaking openly about her personal journey, faith, and experiences navigating one of Africa's most competitive film industries.

