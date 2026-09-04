The family of late Ghanaian TikToker Vida Annane, widely called Sexxy Vida, announced a change to her previously scheduled funeral date

Her uncle revealed the update during a TikTok interview on September 3, 2026, citing circumstances known to the family

The funeral will now take place on September 19, 2026, at Rerik, where mourners are expected to gather to bid their final farewell

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The family of late Ghanaian TikToker Vida Annane, widely known as Sexxy Vida, has announced that her funeral will no longer be held on its original date, with a new date now confirmed following a decision by close relatives.

TikToker Sexxy Vida's family announces a new funeral date as they prepare to bid their final goodbye. Image credit: @sexxyvida

Source: TikTok

Her uncle disclosed the update during an interview with Koforidua Flowers on TikTok on Thursday, 3 September 2026, informing the public that the funeral has been moved from 14 September to 19 September 2026.

He did not offer a detailed explanation, saying only that the change was made due to circumstances best known to the family.

Seexy Vida's funeral location

The ceremony will be held at Rerik, where family members, friends, colleagues and well-wishers are expected to assemble to pay their final respects to the late content creator.

The uncle urged sympathisers to take note of the revised date as the family continues with preparations.

Fans continue to mourn Sexxy Vida

Since news of Sexxy Vida's passing emerged, her death has attracted considerable attention across social media platforms, with many followers and admirers sharing messages of grief and condolence to those close to her.

She had built a following through her presence on TikTok, where she regularly connected with her audience before her untimely death.

With the funeral date now confirmed for 19 September 2026, the family has extended an open invitation to all sympathisers who wish to join them in bidding farewell to the late social media personality at Rerik.

The TikTok video of Sexxy Vida's uncle announcing the new funeral date is below.

Nana Agradaa reacts to Sexxy Vida's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian evangelist Nana Agradaa's controversial remarks regarding the death of TikToker Sexxy Vida.

During a TikTok Live session, Nana Agradaa expressed joy over the TikToker's passing, labelling her an enemy and reflecting on past grievances that fueled her reaction.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh