Fella Makafui is troubled over Shatta Wale's saga and matters arising

She was captured in a video looking confused, sad, and worried as Shatta Wale was being taken away

Fella has started a #freeshattawale campaign to have the musician released

Medikal’s wife, Fella Makafui, has been spotted looking so worried at the court following Shatta Wale’s arrest and consequent remand.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui is seen looking so down as she stood by her husband Medikal.

Fella was quietly fidgeting with her phone and seemed completely unaware that the video was being recorded.

Fella starts #freeshattawale campaign

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui had earlier started a campaign to have Shatta Wale freed.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui wrote that she was very hurt over the arrest, and called for Shatta Wale’s immediate release.

She described Shatta Wale as a “King Forever”, whose light cannot be dimmed no matter what.

Alleged shooting story

Shatta shook Ghana with his shooting report. He was reported to have been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

Video of how prophet predicted Shatta Wale's shooting

Earlier, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death. Perhaps, he pulled this stunt to 'fool' the pastor as well.

Jesus Ahuofe was consequently arrested for this development.

Shatta Wale and PA Nana Dope arrested

The police arrested Shatta Wale and his PA, Nana Dope, over the fake shooting report.

YEN.com.gh earlier published photos of Shatta Wale in handcuffs at the police station.

Shatta Wale remanded in police custody

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has been remanded into police custody for one week.

Shatta Wale was arraigned before an Accra Circuit on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in court following his arrest on Tuesday.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

