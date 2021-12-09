Afia Schwar's twin son, Irvin Jnr, has revealed the kind of messages he receives from girls online

He shared a video containing some of the messages and he said he would share more later

Some of the messages are from people who want to know if Irvin is dating and who the girlfriend is

Others want to know why he does not respond to their messages

One of Afia Schwar’s twin sons, Irvin Jnr, has caused a stir with a video containing messages some girls send to his Direct Message on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Irvin revealed some of the messages including proposals he received from the ladies.

Some of the messages are about whether Irvin is dating or not, and if he is, who is the girlfriend.

A collage of Afia Schwar and Irvin. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @irvin_jnr/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Other messages are about why Irvin was not responding to some of the messages.

Some of the girls are also bold enough to propose love to the young fine boy of the controversial actress.

See the video here:

Source: Yen