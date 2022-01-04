Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix's Italian baby mama, Erica Amoa Kyem, has shared a cute photo of their son Felix Adom Jnr

She indicated in the caption that the photo was to brighten the days of their fans and to wish everyone a happy new year

Many people have reacted to the photo and were full of admiration for the little boy's hands and fingers

The Italian-based Ghanaian baby mama of blogger Zionfelix, Erica Amoa, has shared a beautiful photo of their son, Adom Jnr, to wish fans a happy New Year.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the little boy gave his mother a hi-5, and his cute fingers were so outstanding.

Many people commented on the boy’s cute hands and fingers, with some adding that those features alone show how handsome he is.

Others commented using love emojis, while some prayed and asked for God’s protection for the little boy.

Check out the reactions here

Akosua, for instance, wrote that Jnr’s hands alone show he is handsome:

akosua.agyapomaa.526: “Even his hands shows he is handsome.”

Clara called him a blessed child:

clara.adjei.90: “Blessed child.”

Akyedea could not keep calm over his fingers:

akyedeaskloset: “His fingers.”

Obaapaa loves the photo:

obaapaagyeiwaakodie: “Lovely.”

More comments came through for Jnr:

equationsaint: “Jnr zionflex happy new year.”

godlove.pokuaa: “Happy New year my boy!!! May God continue to Protect you!!! You are covered by his blood Junior!!!”

A double blessing

Meanwhile, later in 2021, Zionfelix welcomed two children with his two baby mamas, Mina, and Erica, around the same time.

The blogger was overjoyed and called the situation a double blessing for him.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

He also thanked God for blessing him with a princess through Minalyn, as that was the very first time he was referred to as daddy.

An earlier video of their daughter published by YEN.com.gh shows how beautiful and hairy she is.

Erica also released a warning note about their son, spelling out things he would want and what he does not want.

