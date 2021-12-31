An inspiring photo of a woman who bought her family land for Christmas is doing the rounds on social media

The photo was posted by @kulanicool on Twitter and shows that the mother of three bought 20.77 acres of land

The bold move has left many online users inspired to invest in land and Saffas also shared their views on the post

Social media user @kulanicool left Saffas inspired when he shared a post of a mother, believed to be from America, who bought her children land as a Christmas present.

A mother of three shared a photo showing her purchase of land for her family for Christmas. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

The post shows the mother pictured with her three children holding a poster that is written:

"Congratulations Kenya & Family on your purchase of 20.77 acres."

The mother of three showed boss moves and online users expressed their pride on the bold and meaningful purchase. Here are some of their responses to the tweet:

@BasilNgidi responded:

“Wooow. This is exactly what I intend to do when my 7 year old turns 18. God bless her and her kids. God bless me and my kids too. We all need to be doing this at some point in our lifetime if we can.”

@tendelanani reacted:

“Big levels.”

@Ghost60781080 commented:

“This is amazing. Wouldn't mind copying her move.”

@Bekdzunisan reacted:

“Yah while some are buying Ice Tropez.”

@nessydeo asked:

“My question is she bought the land from who? Why whites are selling land which doesn't belongs to them?

@Ohhhhhhhhhh__k replied:

“She’s in America duh. That’s not South Africa, duh.”

@moeiilikheid said:

“We're going to grab land for free 2022.”

@_HerchelleR commented:

“Then there are others waiting for free land.”

@maja30399409 said:

“Just grab. Don't stress yourself.”

@NyamandePn commented:

“There was a time when I thought buying land was a pipe dream. Not anymore. Please explore tribal lands. There are pros and cons everywhere.”

@Cool_guyJsomtin replied:

“Sad that we are buying land in our land. Good job though.”

Source: YEN.com.gh