A video of Baby Pax, the daughter of Zionfelix and Minalyn, has surfaced on the internet

She looks very adorable with plenty of hair on her head

Many people had admired the baby and have commented massively on her hair

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The girlfriend of Ghanaian blogger, Minalyn, has shared a beautiful video of their daughter, Pam.

As seen in the video, the little girl looks adorable with plenty of hair on her head.

No wonder the mother just took the video of her silky hair with her headband to allow fans to admire her.

A collage of Zionfelix and Mina. Photo credit: @zionfelix/Instagram

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

The video has garnered massive reactions with almost everyone talking about Baby Pax’s hair.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

gifty.debrah: “Awww just look at this pretty mop hair. God is indeed great.”

hadjartey: “Awwww. Mothers love is deep. May the Lord protect her.”

glladstonee_: “Wow is the hair for me.”

gremot_vogue: “chaii my Angel got hair.”

esiadjeiwaa_8: “The hair.”

nhyiahma: “Beautiful hair for a beautiful girl.”

shidalove_1.0: “I can imagine how beautiful and adorable you are.”

gloriaopokuafriyie: “My gl is hairy we can’t wait to spoil u angel grow in grace.”

abyna_shanty: “Hairy girl.”

ayaabamichelle: “Woa,see hair.”

leticiaaseda: “Wow our cute Angel.”

kploanyicynthia: “Beautiful.”

benedictaowusuansa: “My princess.”

ladydee_40: “God bless you darling.”

oneprettybabe: “Beautiful.”

benedicta8600: “Beautiful baby girl.”

serwaahsandra: “Wow.”

A double blessing

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has welcomed two children with his two girlfriends, Mina, and Erica.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

He also thanked God for blessing him with a princess through Minalyn.

Zionfelix's other girlfriend, Erica Amoa, the Italy-based gospel musician, was also in the news.

Details are sketchy and it is not known exactly when Erica gave birth, but YEN.com.gh sighted an Instagram account for the baby.

The account is in the name of Felix Adomako Jnr and also has flags suggesting that the boy is based in Ghana, Italy, and the UK.

Source: Yen.com.gh