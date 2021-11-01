Ayisha Modi Loses Unborn Daughter, Sad Photos And Details Drop
Socialite and staunch Stonebwoy fan, Ayisha Modi has lost her unborn daughter, YEN.com.gh has gathered.
Ayisha revealed her loss in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, November 1, 2021, in which she shared baby bump photos.
According to Ayisha, she lost her pregnancy, which was supposed to be a daughter, while going through depression.
Recounting her depression, Ayisha indicated that she had been battling the ailment for the past eight months.
Through that time she has lost a lot of things including 70,000 dollars, which she sent to be shared among people without being aware, and her baby.
But Ayisha said she is now 95% healed and has been taken off medication. She thus expressed her gratitude to her doctor.
So beautiful - Fans awed as photo of Zionfelix's son with his baby mama Erica pops up for the first time
"A bigggggg Thank you to Dr william Wilson . I lost my daughter but I'm fine and well, I have my life back. praises to Allah our maker. ," parts of her caption read.
Reactions
Immediately after Ayisha shared her sad story, many social media users have shown empathy for her.
Below are some of the reactions as sighted under the post by YEN.com.gh:
khertimaadorra
Congratulations big sis❤️ May Allah protect you from evil eyes and may he shower his blessings on you yaa Allah pls give her a baby girl so she name her Baby Khertima Stay strong
esther_amoo7
U will have another pregnancy onAllah’s name... postpartum depression is very traumatizing. Just live your life and God will do the rest
mysta_cil_official
Great news, ❤️your health first, anything else can wait...we thank God
Source: Yen.com.gh