Social media personality Bernice Adubea admitted claims she made about Empress Gifty in 2022 were false

Pretty Lady was seen in tears while holding Hopeson Adorye's leg and pleading for forgiveness

The incident reportedly followed a police complaint involving Prophet Fire Oja over similar allegations

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Social media personality Bernice Adubea, popularly known online as "Pretty Lady," has found herself at the centre of a major controversy after videos surfaced showing her in tears at a police station, publicly pleading with gospel musician Empress Gifty for forgiveness.

Pretty Lady begs for forgiveness at Police HQ amid growing controversy. Image credit: Hopeson Adorye

Source: TikTok

The emotional scene has generated widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing different opinions about the unfolding matter.

Pretty Lady apologises to Empress Gifty

In the viral video, Bernice Adubea was seen holding the leg of politician Hopeson Adorye while making a heartfelt appeal to his wife, Empress Gifty.

Speaking through tears, she admitted that comments she made about the gospel singer in 2022 were false and based on misinformation from an unreliable source.

“I, Bernice Adubea, please Empress Gifty, I'm begging you, whatever I said about you in 2022, it was false information, I got it from a wrong source. I'm begging you, forgive me. Your husband said that if you forgive me, he will also forgive me. All the people I spilled false info about are now here in the Police station. I'm begging you, forgive me,” she stated.

The apology has since gone viral, drawing significant attention across social media platforms.

Prophet Fire Oja's complaint sparked drama

Reports indicate that the situation escalated after Prophet Fire Oja reportedly took action against Bernice Adubea over allegations that she had made similar claims about her.

The matter is said to have been reported to the police, leading to the social media personality being invited to the station.

During the process, several individuals who allegedly felt affected by statements made about them also appeared at the police premises.

Watch the TikTok video below of Pretty Lady pleading for mercy:

Videos from the scene showed an emotional Bernice Adubea expressing regret and pleading for mercy from those she believed she had wronged.

TikToker Pretty Lady's video triggered reactions

The development has sparked intense debate online, with many social media users discussing the consequences of spreading unverified information on digital platforms.

Watch another TIkTok video below;

While some people sympathised with Bernice Adubea and called for forgiveness, others argued that the incident should serve as a lesson about the importance of verifying information before making public allegations.

As videos from the police station continue to circulate online, many Ghanaians are closely following the story to see how the matter will eventually be resolved.

Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja addresses why he caused that arrest of the TikToker, Pretty Ladyy. Images, FIRE OJA/Facebook, @tommyblogger/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Fire Oja addresses arrest of Pretty Lady

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja had addressed why he caused the arrest of the popular TikToker, Pretty Lady.

The renowned clergyman claimed the content creator was hired to spread lies to tarnish his image.

Fire Oja's remark has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many fans sharing mixed comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh