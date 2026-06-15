A young woman discovered that her two brothers had not been working in Qatar as they had claimed for two years

The siblings were exposed after the woman spotted them on a television news report covering a Bolt riders' protest

The family appeared to handle the situation with humour, turning the discovery into a light-hearted reunion

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Nairobi woman has sparked widespread reactions on social media after discovering that her two brothers had misled their family about working abroad.

According to a viral TikTok video, the woman, identified as Nimoo, believed her brothers had been living and working in Qatar for the past two years.

A Nairobi woman reunited with her brothers after discovering they had been living in Kenya rather than Qatar. Photo credit: Badru Katumba/SOPA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The pair had reportedly told relatives they had relocated to the Middle Eastern country in search of employment opportunities.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Nimoo spotted the two men on a television news report covering a protest by Bolt riders in Nairobi.

Surprised by the sighting, she contacted her brothers and later tracked them down, confirming that they had been living in Kenya's capital rather than overseas.

The video, which has attracted significant attention online, captured the family's reunion and the brothers' reaction after their secret was uncovered.

One of the brothers explained that financial pressures and expectations from relatives influenced their decision to claim they were working abroad.

Watch the humorous TikTok video here:

He said the situation became difficult to maintain after they appeared on television during the demonstration.

Despite the deception, the family appeared to take the discovery in good spirits, with the reunion marked by laughter and light-hearted exchanges.

The story has since generated discussion online about family expectations, migration and the pressures many young people face in seeking economic opportunities.

Source: YEN.com.gh