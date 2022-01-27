Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and his colleague, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, have got fans talking with their new video

Lil Win is seen with his food placed between the thighs of Sandra while the two of them chatted heartily

Many have reacted to the video with some wondering why Lil Win would go that length with Sandra when he has a wife

The two movie stars were rumoured to be dating but they denied categorically that there was something between them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actor, comedian, and musician, Lil Win, has got fans talking with a new video of him and his colleague actress Sandra Ababio.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win is seen untying a rubber that contained food, and the rubber was placed between Sandra Ababio’s thighs.

The two of them laughed as he untied the rubber to bring out a pack of two.

A collage of Lil Win and Sandra Ababio. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @sandra_sarfo_ababio/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After untying the rubber ad taking his pack of food, Lil Win placed the food again between Sandra’s thighs while his left hand rested on the thigh itself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many people react to Lil Win and Sandra’s video

The video has left many people reacting with some actually questioning the relationship between the two movie stars. Some, however, admired their vibe.

Efya, for instance, wondered why Lil Win behaves in this manner with his colleague but never with his own wife:

efya.anokyewaa: “But u can do diz wit ur wife too, yy always her hmmmm.”

en.och6047: “Thinking you people are divorced not knowing it's a camufla”

wolemarley: “I don't even know what this video means but it's just nice. So nice.”

anane_amaniampong_: “Chopping love.”

twibaba_fiifi: “How I wish I see u two together always vibing like this...... I av been always watching the Special Ice advert u did together n her (Sandra) smiles alone... When u said" I'm an Entrepreneur"

diggle25: “I love the chemistry between you 2.”

blame_soceity: “You start dey eat again.”

Lil Win and Sandra Ababio deny dating rumours

Lil Win had earlier denied the rumours of having an affair with Sandra Ababio, saying that she has just a special relationship with her.

He got angry with a blogger who asked him if they were dating and described it as a "foolish question".

Sandra, on the other hand, also denied ever dating Lil Win and went ahead to say that Lil Win had not even seen her undergarments before.

Source: YEN.com.gh