Sandra Ankobiah has replied Moesha Boduong following the actress' recent confessions about badmouthing the lawyer

In a response to a comment from Moesha, Sandra has expressed love for the actress and has asked her to go off social media

Sandra Ankobiah's friend, Nana Aba Anamoah also joined in the comment section to call Moesha to order

Lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah replied Moesha Boduong after the actress rendered a public apology over some comments she made in the past.

Moesha Bodoung was recently accused of badmouthing Sandra Ankobiah over some private matters.

In a comment under one of Sandra's posts, Moesha confessed that she spread lies about Sandra and her boyfriend.

Moesha's apology to Sandra Ankobiah

According to Moesha, within their circles, she had spread false rumours about Sandra that her boyfriend was arrested and jailed for drugs.

Moesha said she also heard it from others, but she never spread those rumours to make Sandra look bad.

Sandra's reply to Moesha's latest comment

Following the actress' confessions, Sandra posted a new set of photos from her latest vacation abroad. Moesha went under the post to express her love for Sandra.

"I love you my sister in law @sandraankobiah God loves you more," she said.

In a swift reply to Moesha, Sandra Ankobiah stated that she also loved the actress. She then advised Moesha to go off social media to seek help.

"@moeshaboduong I love you too my dear, but please get off social media and seek help ," Sandra said.

Nana Aba Anamoah joins Sandra to 'correct' Moesha

Moesha's comment also caught the attention of ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah who is a friend to Sandra Ankobiah.

Nana Aba pointed out that Sandra loves Moesha so the latter should stop lying about her.

"@moeshaboduong Without a shred of doubt Sandra loves you too but kindly stop peddling lies about her."

Moesha's 2021 woes and return to social media

Moesha's issue with Sandra comes just a few weeks after she returned to social media after a long break.

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong had gone off social media after having some personal issues.

There were many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

But she later bounced back and was reported to have been healed by a powerful prophetess.

