Actress and influencer Moesha Boduong has popped up in her first video on social media for the year 2022

The video shows Moesha looking hale and hearty with every indication that she is doing well at the moment

Moesha was riding in a car with her spiritual mother who is believed to have helped in healing her

Ghanaian actress and Instagram model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has been spotted in a new video indicating that she is doing well after her recent troubles.

In the new video posted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, Moesha is seen in the company of a woman. The two were travelling in a car together.

At a point in the video, she is heard thanking her spiritual mother for being there and helping her while singing her heart out.

Moesha's spiritual mother

From what YEN.com.gh has gathered, the woman in the company of Moesha is her spiritual mother. She is known as Prophetess Juliana.

Maa Julie, as she is affectionately called, is said to be a powerful 'woman of God' widely known in Sunyani and the Bono area.

It is in Maa Julie's prayer camp that Moesha has found peace after all her recent troubles.

Watch Moesha's new video below:

Moesha's troubles in 2021

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong has gone off social media after having some personal issues.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

Later, rumours surfaced that Moesha was being haunted by a spirit after seeing something bad about one of her sugar daddies.

Ayisha Modi battles Afia Schwar over Moesha

It was Moesha's mental health issues that triggered the infamous 'beef' between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger.

During the banter, Afia Schwar spilled secrets that Ayisha Modi told her about Stonebwoy.

Schwar revealed that Ayisha Modi told her in confidence that most of the cars Stonebwoy flaunts on social media do not really belong to him.

She wrote that Ayisha told her that Stonebwoy rented luxurious cars to Asaase Clash with Shatta Wale and invited bloggers to make noise about the cars being for him.

