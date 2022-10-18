Despite Wins The Hearts of Netizens After Video of Him Buying Food At Local Joint in Agona Pops Up
- Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is one of Ghana's famous and respected businessmen
- The entrepreneur has once again warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with his humility and simplicity
- Despite, as he is popularly called, was captured buying a simple meal from a local food joint in his hometown of Agona
Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr Osei Kwame Despite, popularly referred to as Despite, has shown Ghanaians he is very much in touch with his roots.
Regardless of his accumulated wealth over the years, the businessman still values his origin and demonstrates that in a video making rounds on social media.
In the video shared by TikTok user Ahmed Mahama, the CEO of the Despite Firm Ltd stopped by a local food joint on the roadside of Agona, his hometown, to enjoy a rice meal.
He was seen holding a plate as he made his way towards the vendor, who was busy with another chore at the time.
The open-space food joint, located right in front of a small gutter, had no shelter or benches. The food was served from a glass food container, placed on a table which was well fixed on a sandy floor.
A gentleman who was also present at the food joint cheered him on for being humble.
About Dr Osei Kwame Despite
Despite is the CEO of Despite Firm Ltd, with many subsidiaries in media, from UTV to popular radio stations such as PEACE FM, OKAY FM, HELLO FM and NEAT FM.
Netizens React To Despite Buying Food From Local Joint in Agona
supremeladyherself
February borns and humility? I just love them
mavisoppongwaa
Very humble man God bless you sir, let all learn from him
nanakwekupoku
meanwhile small fame Akosua get for tiktok nti so she now orders food online lol asem ooooo
annabel_dovia
This man is unique
bigbo5000
Humility? He is just no enlightened!
mizjay5
Legend says....the rice seller's life changed forever
Despite's Son Kennedy Osei Celebrates 36th birthday, His Wife Tracy Showers Him With Love
In other news, Kennedy Osei of Despite Media celebrated his 36th birthday on October 10, 2022. To celebrate his special day, his wife Tracy uploaded some gorgeous pictures and a thoughtful message to him.
In her message, Tracy showered love on her husband, describing their time together as a breath of fresh air. She then prayed for God's blessings for him.
