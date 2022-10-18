Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is one of Ghana's famous and respected businessmen

The entrepreneur has once again warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with his humility and simplicity

Despite, as he is popularly called, was captured buying a simple meal from a local food joint in his hometown of Agona

Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr Osei Kwame Despite, popularly referred to as Despite, has shown Ghanaians he is very much in touch with his roots.

Regardless of his accumulated wealth over the years, the businessman still values his origin and demonstrates that in a video making rounds on social media.

Despite eating at local food joint Photo Source: @despite_one, @ahmedmahama513

In the video shared by TikTok user Ahmed Mahama, the CEO of the Despite Firm Ltd stopped by a local food joint on the roadside of Agona, his hometown, to enjoy a rice meal.

He was seen holding a plate as he made his way towards the vendor, who was busy with another chore at the time.

The open-space food joint, located right in front of a small gutter, had no shelter or benches. The food was served from a glass food container, placed on a table which was well fixed on a sandy floor.

A gentleman who was also present at the food joint cheered him on for being humble.

About Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Despite is the CEO of Despite Firm Ltd, with many subsidiaries in media, from UTV to popular radio stations such as PEACE FM, OKAY FM, HELLO FM and NEAT FM.

Netizens React To Despite Buying Food From Local Joint in Agona

supremeladyherself

February borns and humility? I just love them

mavisoppongwaa

Very humble man God bless you sir, let all learn from him

nanakwekupoku

meanwhile small fame Akosua get for tiktok nti so she now orders food online lol asem ooooo

annabel_dovia

This man is unique

bigbo5000

Humility? He is just no enlightened!

mizjay5

Legend says....the rice seller's life changed forever

Source: YEN.com.gh