Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei turned 36 years old on Monday, October 10, 2022, and was celebrated online

Among those celebrating him was his wife, Tracy, who shared some fine photos and a lovely message to him

Tracy's birthday message to her husband got him gushing in his response in the comment section

Peace FM owner Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei Asante, turned a year older on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born in 1986, Kennedy Osei clocked 36 years old.

To celebrate him on his special day, many of his friends and admirers took to social media to share photos and messages.

One of the standout messages happened to come from Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, who shared lovely photos of her husband on Instagram.

Kennedy celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday Photo source: @aprilsveriown

Six of the seven photos had Kennedy posing in different outfits while one was a couple photo showing the husband and wife in a loved up mood.

Sharing the photos, Tracy showered love on her husband describing their time together as a breath of fresh air.

She prayed for God's blessings for him while thanking him for showing her love and care.

"I celebrate you today and everyday my love! Being by your side has been such a breath of fresh air! Your hard work, commitment and love is admirable. May God bless the work of your hands and increase you immeasurably! Thank you for all the love and care you give. Blessed to call you mine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @_kennedyosei ❤️."

See the photos below:

Kennedy Osei gushes, others react

The birthday message from Tracy go her husband gushing while others joined her to celebrate him.

_kennedyosei said:

"Awwwwwwwwww!!!! Thank you very much my Tee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

oforiwaafausti said:

Happy birthday to him , may God richly him always

avedzievelyn said:

Happy blessed birthday to a beautiful soul more blessings and happiness ❤️❤️❤️❤️

lynnananyarko said:

Happy birthday GM.... More years to enjoy good health and long life

