Ghanaian singer, Hajia 4Reall celebrated her birthday on June 26, 2022, in a grande style filled with elegance as she turned 30

Her grande entrance portrayed the rich culture of Tamale, where Hajia 4Reall comes from with singing and drumming by natives of the town

Videos from the night have got many talking about how beautiful she looked and the expensive and plush decor of her big day

Ghanaian singer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia 4Reall celebrated her birthday on June 26, 2022, and this year's celebration has been different compared to previous years since she turned 30.

This year, there was a 10- day countdown to the big day as well as the arrival of her celebrity friends from outside the shores of Ghana, as well as many other friends and family members.

On the d-day of the birthday, she held a party which was filled with plush decor as well as a grande entrance which was one for the books.

She arrived in her black Rolls Royce which had the number plate, 'Mona @ 30" marking 30 years on this earth. She wore a red gown that accentuated her curves. The tutu fabric attached from the knee to the floor made her gown portray a fairytale queen.

She portrayed a rich sense of culture at her grande arrival with drumming and singing from people from her hometown in Tamale. She showered them with money as she danced gratefully into the venue holding a traditional fan called Zoa by the people of Dagbani in Tamale.

Some reactions from social media

kay_gunnin said:

Top Girl !!!!

shetua56 said:

Autie is so so proud of u this is our northern culture thanks to the almighty god may u leave to celebrate many years to come ❤️❤️❤️

reina_gold_thrift_shop:

Did I hear anyone say the country hard????? Money dey Ghana ooo hwee

shellslingks commented:

Eiiiii money matters, anyway she is looking gorgeous

nii_kela commented saying:

she's so pretty

itz_desantos said:

Birthday be this then the day she will marry die3 hmmmm

tillydarlyn7 said:

OMG She's so beautiful ❤️@hajia4reall happy birthday

evanderprempeh said:

Queen of the moment @hajia4reall

