Ghanaian actor Anthony Woode has stated that taking up acting as a profession has been lucrative for him.

Woode who is the lead character in the remade Inspector Bediako series which shows on Akwaaba Magic revealed that has been able to acquire a number of properties from his craft.

Woode made the revelation while speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on his career so far.

Acting is not lucrative mantra

For a long time, there has been a notion that actors in Ghana are not paid well hence their suffering in old age.

From veteran actors like David Dontoh to younger ones like Yvonne Okoro, there have been numerous complaints about the profits actors get from their careers.

Woode thinks otherwise

But for Woode, that assertion might not hold true as he seems to have reaped considerable benefits from his relatively short career.

Answering a question on whether acting had been a lucrative business for him since he ventured into it, the handsome actor listed some of the properties he bought with the proceeds from his acting career.

"This is one thing I want to say, I bought a car from acting and I bought a land too as well. That should tell you that it is lucrative," he said.

The new Inspector Bediako explained that some productions have been more beneficial to him and make him feel proud to have been part of them.

"Producers like Yvonne Nelson and the likes pay well. [Some] jobs come out and you will be proud to be a part of it."

