Social media continues to buzz after an old tweet on Yvonne Nelson's account emerged online

According to her fervent followers, the tweet was made in reference to her movie Kotoka which was released in February

Many people applauded her on social media as her memoir went viral

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old tweet from Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has emerged on social media as critics read meaning into it.

Yvonne Nelson's old tweet pops up. Image Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Twitter

Yvonne Nelson's old tweet causes stir as memoir goes viral

The old tweet dated February 7, 2023, was about Yvonne Nelson's movie she released at the time titled Kotoka.

However, the tweet has gone viral as many people read meaning into it by referencing it to her explosive memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the tweet, she hinted that her story indeed makes people uncomfortable and that there were more stories in the pipeline.

"I see how my story makes some people uncomfortable…….wait. There’s more coming."

In the tweet, she also urged her critics that if they cannot handle the intensity of the stories, they need not read and listen to them.

"If you can’t stand it, don’t read and don’t listen to it," she wrote on Twitter.

Below is the original tweet from Yvonne Nelson's page.

Ghanaians share their views on the tweet

Ghanaians commend Yvonne Nelson for getting the internet buzzing with her memoir and selling out in bookstores and online.

asadd_119 said:

Continue cashing out sis. Don't mind them

poshnluxury stated:

The truth is 1. Take it or leave it Happy she let her skeletons out of the cupboard.

currlygurrl said:

She's right. People are acting stupid

nanel_mills_missrepublicgh stated:

Our queen needs to be protected at all cost❤️

daddyjoe_18 commented:

Pls we need vol.2 of the book .. violence is necessary

ynbooksandtours said:

This is a tweet about the MOVIE KOTOKA, tweeted in February.

realamakabessie commented:

The level of freedom this lady attained to put this out there is not for children

gifty.debrah commented:

The book that shook the world especially Ghana

_laura_april stated:

I think volume two her husband is part if you know you know woman hating on a woman

Yvonne Nelson makes first public appearance after explosive memoir

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson made her first public appearance after the stories in her memoir took over the internet.

She met her fans at the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall, signed their copies of the memoir and took pictures with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh