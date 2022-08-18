Legendary Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, has thrown out marriage rumours concerning him and Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie Avemegah

In an interview with an Accra-based radio station, he stated that he doesn't know the reason why a journalist decided to spread fake news that other media jumped on

He shared that the news disturbed his children, who constantly called him when news about him and Elsie was reported in the media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, has trashed out rumours about his alleged marriage to Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie Avemegah.

Kofi Adjorlolo, Shatta Wale and his mother. Photo Source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: UGC

In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, he hinted that he doesn't know the motif behind bloggers carrying false news on their various platforms. He hinted that he didn't know whether it was for promotional purposes or tied to a hidden agenda.

"When these things happen like that, I don't like to talk. I have children with their mothers. I'm not a young man who you write things about on social media. I have grown up children. I have women whom I have had children with."

He further stated that when the rumours broke out, he had numerous calls from his children, which didn't sit well with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"They are responsible children. A lot of people don't know my children. And I don't put my children on social media. I have beautiful, intelligent, well-to-do children. I won't mention their names."

His comments come at the back of reports by Hot FM's Reagan Mends some weeks ago claiming that Adjorlolo and Shatta Wale's mother have made drastic preparations for their wedding and were soon going to release a date for the ceremony.

The legendary actor further stated that he didn't come out to address the rumours because he doesn't like to meddle with gossip. He stated that he doesn't grant interviews for fear of bloggers mincing his words.

"By now, I should be sitting in my small corner having some beer, waiting for food. Then after that, I go home, lie down and take a good rest, read my book or play my guitar."

King Promise's Mother Dances Energetically And Sings Along To His Songs At Party

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer, King Promise, got his mother, Angela Quaye, on the dancefloor dancing with so much enthusiasm at his birthday party.

King Promise celebrated his 27th birthday on August 16, 2022, in grand style as he shut down Bloom Bar, Osu, with a massive concert.

One video caught the attention of many, and it was King Promise's mother taking over the dancefloor. The proud mother couldn’t get enough of her son’s performance as he sang one of his hit songs, 'Slow Down'.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh