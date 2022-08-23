Over the last decade, Yvonne Nelson has been producing top-class movies which were met with massive success

Adding to her catalogue of movies, the actress premiered Fifty Fifty in May 2022, featuring Majid Michel and John Dumelo

The movie producer took her promotion of the film to the next level, holding a premiere in Zambia for the first time

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is on a mission to dominate Africa. After a number of movie premieres in Ghana and Nigeria, she has moved to the next stage of her career, premiering a movie in Zambia. Along with co-star Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson made a 24-hour trip to the East African country to premiere her movie at the Arcade Shopping Centre in Lusaka, the capital city.

Yvonne Nelson in Zambia Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

The video from the premiere, which she shared on her Instagram account, shows a hall filled with fans excited to see the Ghanaian stars. Giving a speech during the premiere, Yvonne Nelson thanked her Zambian fans for the warm welcome, expressing love for the weather and hospitality.

She further disclosed her desire to collaborate with industry professionals in Zambia, asking fans to suggest persons she could work with. Her comments were met with cheers and screams from fans who interacted with her after the premiere, taking pictures with the CEO of YN Productions.

Fans And Celebrities Congratulate Yvonne Nelson For Zambia Premiere

@stonebwoy

Solid

@reginavanhelvert_

Congratulationsss

Latif8825

Real ambassadors from the hearts

Inokralph

Wow, lovely please, Yvonne when are we seeing you in Nigeria

Neenah_mhariam

New York next

All About Fifty Fifty

After showing her production prowess with movies like Single & Married, Sin City and Fix Us, Yvonne Nelson premiered Fifty Fifty in 2022, which sees Majid Michel, John Dumelo, and Yvonne Nelson reunited in a movie for the first time in about 13 years. Fifty-Fifty touches on certain aspects of modern-day Ghana, addressing issues like sports betting, lottery, abuse of societal role and many more.

Fifty Fifty had a massive premiere in Accra after fans turned up and filled the Silverbird Cinemas despite a downpour of rain.

Yvonne Nelson Recounts First Challenge As A Movie Producer

In an exclusive with YEN.com.gh, Yvonne Nelson revealed a major setback she faced in her first year as a movie producer. After registering YN Productions, her productions company, in 2010, she had her first movie, The Price, stolen during editing.

This prevented her from releasing the movie in 2010. However, she was able to unveil it the next year.

