Lil Win filled the Instagram feeds of his followers with lovely pictures of his family as he celebrated the birthday of his son Adom

He made three posts with one video and two collections of images on his verified Instagram account

Fans and followers filled his comments section with good wishes for the birthday boy, Adom Kyei Duah

Kumawood actor Lil Win known in private circles as Kwadwo Nkansah has wished his son Adom a happy birthday in three Instagram posts.

Lil Win celebrates son's birthday Photo Source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The famous Ghanaian actor started with a video of himself playfully pushing his son, Adom Kyei Duah, on a trolley at the airport. He captioned it;

Adom am sorry ok and for give me please happy birthday to my baby boy

The actor further shared a family photo with his lovely wife, Maame Serwaa and his five sons, all dressed in matching white outfits. The lovey-dovey couple looked adorable with their matching t-shirts with the writing K on Lil Win's and Q on Maame Serwaa's, which stand for King and Queen as both letters had a crown on top. On the other hand, the children wore white Kaftans as they sat together on a sofa.

Birthday Wishes Pour In For Lil Win's Son Adom Kyei Duah

Fans and followers of Lil Win filled his comments section with heart emojis as they admired his beautiful family photo. Others used the opportunity to wish Adom a happy birthday.

marvin_chainzz

Happy birthday Adom more wins and long life

nanaamawend

Happy Birthday To You Bro Lovely Family

anitaadisah

Happy birthday to papa STEPHEN ADOM KYEI DUAH PAPA KWI WO

nsiahqueenstar

Handsome children

soultaker7032

He is my Daddy ❤️ Stephen Adom Kyei Dua

Source: YEN.com.gh