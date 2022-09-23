Kafui Danku got her fans and followers admiring her chemistry with her son after she shared a video of their time

In a video the multiple award-winning actress shared on her Instagram account, her son Titan was feeding her

Many fans appreciated the bond between the actress and her son, with others wishing the same for themselves and their children

Ghanaian actress and writer Kafui Danku and her lovely son Titan Pitcher displayed their mother and son bond in a video she shared on her Instagram account. The video shows the actress having lunch with her three-year-old in an elegant restaurant.

Kafui Danku eating out with her son Titan Photo Source: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

While eating, Titan is seen feeding his mother a half piece of french fries and eating the other part. Then, the adorable duo shared a sandwich and raised a toast as Titan drank a bottle of water and Kafui a bottle of coke.

For her video caption, Kafui Danku wrote;

They say if God gives you a son, it's because you deserve to know what true love really is."

Fans Lovingly React To Kafui Danku's Video With Son

Kafui Danku's video sparked reactions from Selly Galley, Andy Dosty and the many fans who spammed her comments section with heart emojis.

andydostygh

God bless the young president

surfnbbum

I couldn’t agree more

ampofo2986

Awww❤️, I pray I have my own kids soon

iam_a_royal

pls blow him kisses on my behalf my cute president

iamemmy_89

love lives here

queenmami222

That’s a true fact boys love their momsssss

belle_reverie_boutique

Awww this is too cute

Source: YEN.com.gh