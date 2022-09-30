Salma Mumin has embarked on a mini-European tour with fellow movie stars Shugatiti, Prince David Osei and Kalybos

The Ghanaian actress has been sharing photos and videos from the places she visited in Spain on her Instagram account

Salma Mumin also flaunted her beauty in the images while rocking stylish and gorgeous outfits.

After successfully premiering her movie All or Nothing, Salma Mumin embarked on a trip to Spain with colleagues Shugatiti, Prince David Osei and Kalybos. The Ghanaian actress stopped in Spain for the first leg of her two-country tour in Europe. She will be visiting Portugal next.

Salma Mumin in Spain Photo Source: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the activities she was engaged in during her time in Madrid.

1. Moment At The Airport

Salma Mumin announced her arrival in the capital city of the European country with photos of herself in a lounge at the airport.

2. Day One in Skin-Fitting Clothes

For her first tour in Madrid, Salma Mumin visited two major tourist attractions; the Estatua de Francisco de Goya and the Church of San Jeronimo El Real.

3. Spanish Candy Look at Hotel Riu Plaza España

Salma Mumin also stopped by the Hotel Riu Plaza Espana, located in the Edificio Españ, Spain's eighth tallest building in Madrid.

4. Shopping at Bottega Veneta

The Ghanaian actress upgraded her handbag collection after a visit to the Madrid store of Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury fashion house known for its handbags, jewellery, shoes and accessories.

5. Fun Time At The Pool Side

Salma Mumin spent time at a fancy swimming pool, showing off a colourful silk robe. She shared a video, giving fans a tour of the poolside.

Salma Mumin Slays In Gorgeous Red Outfit As She Thanks Fans For Attending Her Movie Premiere

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin had shared photos of herself slaying in red as she thanked fans for attending her All or Nothing movie premiere on Saturday, 10 September 2022, at the Silverbird Cinemas.

She looked stunning as she rocked a red dress, complementing her look with a red necklace and a pair of red heels with a silver bow-shaped pendant.

Source: YEN.com.gh