Hollywood star Gabrielle Union-Wade, NBA star husband Dwayne Wade and daughter Kaavia James were dressed in rich Asante kente cloth upon arrival

In a video that has gone viral, Gabrielle was filled with smiles as the queen mothers wrapped her in the rich traditional cloth

The video has warmed many hearts on social media as many hail them for connecting with their roots

Multiple award-winning actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, NBA star husband Dwayne Wade and daughter Kaavia James were wrapped in Ashanti kente cloth at a ceremony.

The trio, after arriving in the country on October 31 2022, went to partake in the enstoolment of Nana One as Nkosuohene of Nyame Bekyere in the Western Region.

During the ceremony, they were wrapped in rich traditional Akan kente. The Hollywood star was beaming with smiles as the queen mothers helped her dress up in her traditional attire.

As Gabrielle was the first to get dressed, Dwayne and Kaavia looked on in admiration of the rich African culture.

Later on, Dwayne and Kaavia had their turn, and all three of them looked stunning, representing the Akan culture.

Some reactions from Netizens compiled by YEN.com.gh

_kabi_yesi commented:

Ghana go show you real hospitality and culture

josephineoppong35 said:

This is wholesome. I'm so happy for the fact that African Americans are connecting to their roots and experiencing such warm reception.

miss_batali said:

This is great for Ghana

kharbouch_101 commented:

Rich traditional cloth

richardaltar remarked:

It's soo beautiful

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular American actress Gabrielle Union-Wade is in Ghana.

The Bad Boys star visited the country with her husband, retired NBA Superstar Dwyane Wade, and their three-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

The beautiful family touched down on October 31, 2022, as part of their annual family world tour, which they dubbed the Wade Tour 2022. Gabrielle Union's visit to Ghana comes after she celebrated her 50th birthday in grand style in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

