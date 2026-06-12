Bishop Obinim has claimed he ended communication with Benedicta Gafah over alleged disrespect towards his wife

Obinim pledged loyalty to his wife, Florence, emphasising commitment amidst public scrutiny

Social media reacted to Obinim's decision, sparking discussions on marriage and loyalty

Founder and leader of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has disclosed that he ended communication with actress Benedicta Gafah after she allegedly fell out with his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim.

"She Disrespected Florence": Bishop Obinim Explains Why He Cut Ties With Benedicta Gafah

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a church service, the outspoken cleric said he chose to distance himself from the actress because he was displeased by the manner in which she allegedly treated his wife during their reported disagreement.

According to Obinim, his decision was motivated by loyalty to Florence, whom he described as the only woman in his life.

"The very day I heard that our sister Benedicta Gafah had some misunderstanding with Florence Obinim, I was hurt by the way she disrespected Florence, so I blocked her," he said.

Obinim's comments come days after he generated public discussion with remarks about how he would like his funeral to be organised when he dies.

The statements drew reactions from social media users, including Florence Obinim, who publicly shared her concerns about the issue.

While addressing the matter before his congregation, Obinim said the experience had made him more cautious about some of the people associated with his wife.

He also used the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to Florence, stating that she remains the only woman in his life.

"How many men in this world can publicly say that they have only one wife?" he asked.

Obinim further suggested that his decision to cut ties with Benedicta Gafah reflected the importance he places on protecting his marriage and supporting his wife during disagreements.

His remarks have since sparked discussions online, with social media users weighing in on his decision to side with Florence and sever communication with the actress.

Watch the X (Twitter) video of Bishop Obinim's statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh