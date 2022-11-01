Kaavia James, daughter of actress Gabrielle Union-Wade and NBA star Dwayne Wade was given an Akan name when they arrived in Ghana

A video of her mentioning the name Akua has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they watch in admiration by flooding the comment section with love emojis

The beautiful family is in Ghana as part of the Wade Tour 2022 to mark Gabrielle Union's 50th birthday celebrations

Kaavia James, daughter of Hollywood star Gabrielle Union-Wade and NBA star Dwayne Wade has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians with how she mentioned her Ghanaian name, Akua.

Kaavia James. Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

When they arrived in Ghana, they took part in the enstoolment of Nana One as Nkosuohene of Nyame Bekyere, Western Region.

During the ceremony, they were offered kente, and queen mothers of the town helped them wrap the rich traditional cloth into a dress.

After that was done, they were then given Ghanaian names. Kaavia was given Akua, a name given to females who were born on a Wednesday in the Akan culture.

Gabrielle was given Akosua Sarfowaa, a name given to females born on a Sunday, while Dwayne was given Kwesi, a name given to a male born on a Sunday.

The adorable family arrived in Ghana on October 31, 2022, as part of their annual family world tour, which is dubbed the Wade Tour 2022. Gabrielle Union's visit to Ghana comes after she celebrated her 50th birthday in grand style in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Video warms the heart of many Ghanaians on social media

akua_spendy said:

Kaavia is Akua ampa

elorm_online commented:

Kaavia must give us some meme today oo

akua_sikapa1 said:

Aww I think Kaavia looks cute

esi_the_queen commented:

Eii my name ooo. Congratulations to her

akosua_nokturnal said:

She’s in her own world

apikuben65 commented:

It’s so amazing seeing these guys coming back to their roots

