Celebrated Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has rallied her support for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, who are in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Black Stars are set to play their first match against Portugal on November 24, 2022, as Juliet Ibrahim wished them well ahead of their first game

Juliet Ibrahim's post has sparked reactions from many Ghanaians on social media as some share their views on the upcoming game

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has rallied her support for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, as they prepare to play their first match on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The team is currently in Qatar taking part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they compete for the ultimate title of being the best football team in the world.

Rallying her support for the team, she dressed up in all black, which is the colour of the black star on the Ghanaian flag. She then covered up with a huge Ghana flag and wrote a beautiful caption under the post.

Captioning the post on her official Instagram page, she wrote,

Hey #blackstars I wish you all the best at the #Worldcup! Make us proud!

Photo of Juliet Ibrahim covered up in Ghana flag gets people talking

sitsofe_sherita commented:

Ghana all the way

4342_josephine said:

We will be very proud of them we are bringing the love back QUEEN❤️

ernestinayounge remarked:

Ghana all the way

testimoni_official said:

They will for Africa .❤️

naeghar remarked:

Saudi Arabia has given us hope. We’re bagging that cup

sophiaantwi96 said:

God bless our home land Ghana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

king_mikael_ remarked:

Portugal go give u guys wotowoto tomorrow

casual_dubem said:

Portugal go destroy una hands down

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghanaians Storm Streets Of Qatar With Local Songs, Video Melts Many Hearts

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Ghanaian supporters taking to the streets of Qatar with local songs and anthems have warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians and other Netizens on social media.

In the video, many of the Ghanaian supporters were clad in colours of the country's flag, with others also holding onto paraphenelia bearing the country's colours.

Others were also spotted waving the flag of Ghana high in the air as they waved it from side to side while the chanting and singing was ongoing.

