A video of Ghanaian supporters currently in Qatar to witness the FIFA World Cup has surfaced online as they got together to sing native songs

In the video that has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians back home, the supporters chanted songs in Twi and Ga which are the common languages spoken in country

Many have reacted to the video with some confessing that the video did give them goosebumps with others also cheering them on for spreading the Ghanaian morale to Qatar

A video of Ghanaian supporters taking to the streets of Qatar with local songs and anthems have warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians and other Netizens on social media.

Ghanaians playing jama. Photo Source: @nanakojosenior

Source: Twitter

In the video, many of the Ghanaian supporters were clad in colours of the country's flag, with others also holding onto paraphenelia bearing the country's colours.

Others were also spotted waving the flag of Ghana high in the air as they waved it from side to side while the chanting and singing was ongoing.

Some foreigners were also sighted int heir midst as they danced with so much energy while enjoying the Ghanaian native songs.

Below are more videos.

Video of Ghanaian supporters taking over streets in Qatar with jama songs melts many hearts

@Mugunaaa said:

How we be pulling up to Qatari.

@KingBoa21 said:

We takeover everywhere we go

@Dyg_This commented:

I can’t wait to get there so I can experience this

@EGKofi remarked:

How i wish the WC was a jama contest...

@EGKofi commented:

@Owoahene_FCB said:

I love this country so so much❤

@yyvesaintt remarked:

jama dieerrr A1 but ball bor nu

Source: YEN.com.gh