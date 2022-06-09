Ghanaian businessman by name Bobby Yawson is claiming to be the rightful owner of Medikal and Fella Makafui's East Legon Hills Santeo mansion

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Yawson gave a breakdown of how that property is his

He added that he is seeking legal action against the couple and has filed a complaint with the police

Ghanaian businessman by name Bobby Yawson is claiming ownership of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s 4-bedroom luxury apartment built at East Legon Hills Santeo.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Yawson is making claims that he is the one and true owner of that property.

Mr Yawson, Medikal and Fella Makafui. Photo Source: @fellamakafui @Attractive Mustapha

In an interview with Attractive Mustapha, he noted that the rapper and actress risk losing their East Legon Hills mansion to a Ghanaian Businessman.

Mr Yawson noted that he has pursued legal action against Fella Makafui and Medikal and that he has filed a complaint with the police and the case will be addressed in court soon.

He further stated that he bought two parcels of land from a family identified as Sinare family and his properties included the land the couple have currently occupied.

He then traveled abroad only for a concerned neighbour to tell him that another person has built on his land and moved in with his family.

