Simona Osei Strong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner, is truly a diva when it comes to fashion

The young fashionista was spotted with a two-piece plaid mini skirt and blazer which she rocked with a pair of Nike sneakers

Many of her fervent followers have showered her with praise as they admire her sense of fashion

Simona Osei Strong dazzles in a green suit. Photo Source: @simonaoseistrong

Source: Instagram

Thrilling her fervent fans on her Instagram page with some lovely photos, many have drooled over how gorgeous she looks in the photos.

She was captured rocking official wear. It was a two-piece attire made of plaid fabric in the colours green, blue and black. She paired her entire look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Her afro kinky hair was held in a bun and her edges were neatly laid with edge control to add some style to her hair.

To add some spice to her entire look, she wore a golden Cuban necklace and carried a mini handbag.

Many Ghanaians react to Simona Strong's dazzling photos of her rocking a suit

strongmanburner remarked:

Super Star ❤️❤️❤️

dhafflus_onlineshop commented:

It’s the last slide for me

mensahmary0551 remarked:

My babe is back ❤️

beautyqueen0707 stated:

We miss u slayer❤️❤️❤️

edwina6905 commented:

No.1 fashionista ❤️❤️❤️ lovely

lyriacindy said:

My bbydrip on me love

Source: YEN.com.gh