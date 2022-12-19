Celebrated actress Fella Makafui got fans chanting her name as they showed eagerness in wanting to see her at Medikal's AMG Connect Concert

Dressed in a tight bodycon dress, she graced the stage and displayed her dance moves on stage as ravers watched in admiration

However, netizens have reacted to the video as they spot a possible beef between Fella Makafui and Criss Waddle in the video

Actress Fella Makafui stole the show at the recently held AMG Connect Concert as revellers began to chant her name to appear on stage.

Criss Waddle and Fella Makafui looking lovely in photos. Photo Source: @crisswaddle @fellamakafui

The concert was her husband and rapper Medikal's headline concert which was held at Greens lounge in Tema.

Dressed in a tight bodycon jumpsuit, she walked elegantly to the stage to see her fans as Medkial welcomed her.

However, fans have reacted to the video as many of them spot a possible rift between Fella Makafui and Criss Waddle who is a close friend of Medikal and a fellow rapper.

This occurred when Criss Waddle walked off the stage when Fella Makafui drew closer to the stage where he stood.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fans chant Fella Makafui's name to come on stage while netizens sight a probable rift between Fella and Medikal's close friend Criss Waddle

xsirwood stated:

Which kind wife material be this

iam_edem1 remarked:

Why Waddle and Fella no be cool like that cos in this video u can see it

adidja375 remarked:

Oh, waddle chillwhat be your own?

lauraowusu1 commented:

Did you realize waddle left when fella came there what's happening

efya_baby_supreme stated:

Waddle dey mind ein business

evane_dumashire commented:

Criss. Aden???

