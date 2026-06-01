Social media personality John West passed away from natural causes, according to a family update

He was known for videos documenting his daily life as an adult living with autism

Fans and followers took to social media to express their grief and send condolences to his loved ones

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Social media personality John West has passed away.

The news of his demise was shared by his relative, Des, who regularly documented his daily life as an adult living with autism, capturing the hearts of thousands of followers online.

Social media personality John West, known for his life with autism, passes away from natural causes. Image credit: @waxesbydes/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to an Instagram post by theshaderoom on June 1, 2026, John died of natural causes.

Des described him as a healthy man with autism, while noting that he had faced several serious medical challenges throughout the years.

Fans mourn John West

The news of his passing sparked emotional reactions across social media from followers who frequently watched his videos. Many remembered him for his cheerful disposition and his close bond with his family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

t.j.lovelady said:

"His smile was electrifying 😢 may he rest in peace 🙏🏾."

wya. shawtty wrote:

"I was just on his page two days ago, smiling at that black fit he was so proud he had 💔💔."

1thick_giselle stated:

"That was his god sister, not his caretaker. Put some respect on her name."

shantricekk commented:

"She took great care of him 😢😍 I'm really sad about this 🥹."

b1gfamily remarked:

"Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 Sending Prayers to his family."

The Instagram post below has more details about John West's sudden demise.

Twin TikTokers die in accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that twin Ghanaian TikTokers, Gloria and Glorita, tragically passed away in a road traffic accident.

According to reports, the duo died in a crash on the Asamankese to Adeiso road on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh