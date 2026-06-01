Popular TikTok Personality John West Passes Away, Legal Caretaker Des Confirms
- Social media personality John West passed away from natural causes, according to a family update
- He was known for videos documenting his daily life as an adult living with autism
- Fans and followers took to social media to express their grief and send condolences to his loved ones
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Social media personality John West has passed away.
The news of his demise was shared by his relative, Des, who regularly documented his daily life as an adult living with autism, capturing the hearts of thousands of followers online.
According to an Instagram post by theshaderoom on June 1, 2026, John died of natural causes.
Des described him as a healthy man with autism, while noting that he had faced several serious medical challenges throughout the years.
Fans mourn John West
The news of his passing sparked emotional reactions across social media from followers who frequently watched his videos. Many remembered him for his cheerful disposition and his close bond with his family.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
t.j.lovelady said:
"His smile was electrifying 😢 may he rest in peace 🙏🏾."
wya. shawtty wrote:
"I was just on his page two days ago, smiling at that black fit he was so proud he had 💔💔."
1thick_giselle stated:
"That was his god sister, not his caretaker. Put some respect on her name."
shantricekk commented:
"She took great care of him 😢😍 I'm really sad about this 🥹."
b1gfamily remarked:
"Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 Sending Prayers to his family."
The Instagram post below has more details about John West's sudden demise.
Twin TikTokers die in accident
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that twin Ghanaian TikTokers, Gloria and Glorita, tragically passed away in a road traffic accident.
According to reports, the duo died in a crash on the Asamankese to Adeiso road on Saturday, February 14, 2026.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh