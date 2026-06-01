A residential property owner located in Shukura, an Accra suburb, has earned widespread social media praise following an unusual act of civic maturity

The homeowner reportedly voluntarily contracted a demolition team to tear down his own multi-room building after noticing that the structure had become severely compromised

According to the report, the radical decision was entirely necessary to protect the lives of occupiers and neighbours, ensuring a preventable building disaster was completely avoided

A resident in Shukura, a suburb of Accra, has reportedly taken the decisive step of demolishing his own house after realising the structure had become dangerously unsafe and was at immediate risk of collapse.

A Shukura homeowner earns praise for demolishing his unsafe multi-room building to prevent collapse. Image credit: iStock, Air Demolition

Source: UGC

According to the property owner, the drastic move was entirely necessary to protect human lives and prevent a looming tragedy. Believing that safety must always come first, he chose to act proactively before it was too late.

The dramatic footage of the demolition was shared on Instagram by zygote_studios on June 1, 2026, quickly drawing widespread attention and sparking intense discussion across social media timelines.

The Instagram video below shows the moment excavators tore down the two-story building.

Netizens react to landlord's level of patriotism

While many internet users strongly applauded the landlord's rare display of civic responsibility, eagle-eyed viewers on Instagram quickly spotted that the demolition began before several valuable household fixtures were salvaged:

snow. McLovin wrote:

"A patriotic citizen."

michellewelbeck added: "Patriotism 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

ohemaa_natural_honey indicated:

"But at least he should remove the AC before breaking the house."

Reney_Amoakoh wrote:

"Ah! With the light on and everything? Are they sure someone is not sleeping in that room?"

princessa_royale added:

"Why didn't they remove the gate first?"

Sakumono Ramsar site demolition leaves elderly man in tears as task force destroys his building. Image credit: tednews/Instagram

Source: UGC

Man cries as his building gets demolished

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly resident had been left in a state of visible despair after the demolition of his home at the Sakumono Ramsar Site.

A viral Instagram video showed the moment the man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, broke down as heavy machinery pulled down the structure.

Source: YEN.com.gh