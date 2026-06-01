A Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker named Madea has reacted to the recent passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill by parliament

Madea stated in a viral video that he will not return to Ghana anytime soon to avoid getting arrested under the proposed legislation

The content creator also advised President John Dramani Mahama to look closely at the capacity of local prisons before signing the bill into law

Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker Madea has reacted strongly to Parliament’s passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, sending a direct message to the President in a widely circulated video.

Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker Madea reacts to Parliament passing the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, awaiting presidential assent to make it law. Image credit: Wood Madea/TikTok, @samgeorgegh/X

Source: UGC

He stated that he would not set foot in Ghana under the current law, expressing fear of possible arrest if he returns.

The TikToker also urged the President to reconsider prison arrangements, warning against mixing gay inmates with straight prisoners.

"I might actually enjoy myself if I get arrested in Ghana," he said as his reasons have sparked laughter online.

The video, published by Edward Aganesh on June 1, 2026, has since generated heated debate online.

The Instagram video below shows Ghanaian TikToker Madea addressing the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passed by parliament.

Madea: Popular Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker hospitalised

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Germany-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Wood Madea opened up about her current struggles abroad amid her ongoing alleged legal matters.

In a recent TikTok Live interaction, Madea noted that he was facing serious financial struggles in Germany and that he could only receive money from people through his manager, Man God.

Source: YEN.com.gh