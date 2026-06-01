Germany-Based Ghanaian TikToker Madea Reacts to Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Sends Message to President
- A Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker named Madea has reacted to the recent passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill by parliament
- Madea stated in a viral video that he will not return to Ghana anytime soon to avoid getting arrested under the proposed legislation
- The content creator also advised President John Dramani Mahama to look closely at the capacity of local prisons before signing the bill into law
Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker Madea has reacted strongly to Parliament’s passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, sending a direct message to the President in a widely circulated video.
He stated that he would not set foot in Ghana under the current law, expressing fear of possible arrest if he returns.
The TikToker also urged the President to reconsider prison arrangements, warning against mixing gay inmates with straight prisoners.
"I might actually enjoy myself if I get arrested in Ghana," he said as his reasons have sparked laughter online.
The video, published by Edward Aganesh on June 1, 2026, has since generated heated debate online.
The Instagram video below shows Ghanaian TikToker Madea addressing the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passed by parliament.
Madea: Popular Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker hospitalised
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Germany-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Wood Madea opened up about her current struggles abroad amid her ongoing alleged legal matters.
In a recent TikTok Live interaction, Madea noted that he was facing serious financial struggles in Germany and that he could only receive money from people through his manager, Man God.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh