Media icon and veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown has delivered a fierce, unfiltered public reprimand to entertainment pundit and Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex

During the live broadcast of her hit show, Onua Showtime, McBrown ordered Flex to keep her name out of his mouth unless he was ready to show absolute respect

The explosive television moment was triggered by a recent YouTube video where Sammy Flex allegedly made disparaging remarks about the actress, which she took offence to

Media icon Nana Ama McBrown has delivered a fierce public reprimand to Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, demanding he show her proper reverence.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown lashes out at Sammy Flex, manager of Shatta Wale, telling him to “shut up” and put some respect on her name. Image credit: TV3/YouTube, Sammy Baah Flex/Instagram

Source: UGC

Speaking live on Onua Showtime on Sunday, May 31, 2026, McBrown addressed her massive, multi-decade contributions to the Ghanaian creative arts ecosystem.

The confrontation stems from an offensive YouTube video Sammy Flex allegedly published.

McBrown indicated that she previously challenged him face-to-face in the United Kingdom over his commentary. With the disrespect lingering online, she chose to permanently mark her territory on her live set.

"Put some respect on this name," McBrown fired. "Sammy, you are not an industry person... if you are not in my lane, shut up and respect me."

The Instagram post below has the video of how the screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, lashed out at Shatta Wale's Manager, Sammy Flex, live on TV.

Netizens React as McBrown Slams Sammy Flex

A viral video of the live television takedown, shared across entertainment handles, has sparked a wild wave of excitement, memes, and support from fans who love her raw energy:

@freshbryte1 threw direct shade at the manager:

"Sammy Flex always speaks like a complete villager anyway 😂😂 twea kai."

@freyabojin celebrated her unbothered star power:

"She is called McBrown for a definitive reason! 🔥🔥 Always protecting her crown from unnecessary noise."

@ahmed_simmonds couldn't hide his amusement:

"😂😂😂 Absolute wotowoto treatment! She didn't hold back a single word."

@bigquammy cheered the bold delivery:

"Give it to them raw! People need to learn how to respect veterans."

McBrown celebrates Maxin's seventh birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Maxin's seventh birthday in grand style.

In a social media post, she shared images showing her daughter looking all grown up and added a heartfelt message of love and support.

Source: YEN.com.gh