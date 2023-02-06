British actor Idris Elba has been spotted in a trending video on Tiktok where he was seen shooting a movie

His fans have asked the star to feature the young talent Striker who has been seen struggling in the country after the success of the beast of no nation movie

Concerned Ghanaians feel it is time for Idris to effect some change in Striker's life before he leaves Ghana

Idris Elba has inspired many young actors and has been one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He has captivated his audiences with his versatility and exceptional acting skills and has been a part of numerous hit movies and TV shows.

However, there has been one role that fans have yearned to see him revisit. And that is the movie that got him applauds and global recognition for the impact that the movie had on its casts and Africans.

Fans have asked IdriIdris Elbas to include actor Striker in his latest movie since the young star has been struggling with getting back to his feet Photo source: @idriselba @isaiahtrickey

The movie, "Beast of No Nation," saw Idris Elba play the character of Commandant, and alongside him was a young actor named Abraham Attah, who played the lead role of Agu. But there was another young actor in the movie who couldn't make it big after its release - Striker.

Striker has appeared on several media platforms as now homeless and could barely survive in his community. This sad account from him kept people asking questions about what his management did and why he has remained in this state aside from his success in the Beast of No Nation movie.

Kwabena Benjamin commented:

let's help Striker get his attention please, he needs him and this is the momen

AYAM THE KING IF WEST commented:

yh cuz the life he enter nu de3 is not easy

raymondkasante commented:

Another Abraham Atta in the making

Cornelius Paa Kwesi commented:

He’s trying to build movie studio in Ghana I hope this our government will not mess up this good opportunity

commented:

This is Kumasi … Alabar around Menhyia palace, look for Striker

moment

Fans guess Idris Elba's location as he shoots movies in Ghana

