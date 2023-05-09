Hilarious video of Kumawood actor Ras Nene and his friends enjoying a large pot of fufu loaded with meat has emerged online

In the video, they were all without their shirts as they were ready to finish up their meal without leaving any crumbs

The video had many people laughing hard as they commented on the psot with several laughing emojis and positive feedback

Kumawood actor and comedian, Dr Likee aka Ras Nene, was seen sharing a large pot of fufu loaded with meat and filled with soup with his friends.

Ras Nene and his friends eat fufu in the video. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene eats fufu with friends

Ras Nene shared the video on his official YouTube Channel and shared a snippet of his on his Instagram page.

In the video, he and his friends approached the chop bar without their shirts as they prepared to conquer the meal.

Grabbing their food from the chefs with excitement, Ras Nene's friends, who had built muscles, flexed them.

They walked happily to their seats, eating joyfully and finishing everything in the local earthenware bowl.

Ras Nene's friends featured in the video were Shifo, Confion Naamuney, Asoka, Sobolo and Awurama.

Below is the hilarious video of Ras Nene sharing a pot of fufu with his friends.

Ras Nene has many Ghanaians laughing with new video

The video has many people admiring their creativity as Ras Nene and his friends succeeded and making them laugh.

This was evident in the overuse of laughing emojis and compliments by social media users in the comment section.

Below are selected comments from ardent Ras Nene fans:

official_c_confion said:

Heat

pinky_nessa stated:

I wonder how the videographer was craving

mubaby_bbd remarked:

Confion oh naa

streetwiserg said:

Naaaa mune ❤️

naamuney_gh commented:

Didi Good❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh