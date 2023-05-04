Ghanaian actor Van Vicker laughed uncontrollably in the latest movie he is shooting with some Kumawood movie stars

Van Vicker was spotted singing with Kumawood actress Matilda Asare and reacting to some jokes from Dr Likee

Netizens reacted to the video and applauded Van Vicker for always beaming with smiles and being humble

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker could barely control his laughter in a movie he starred in with some Kumawood stars. Van Vicker was seen smiling and enjoying himself as he sang and danced with Matilda Asare.

Dr Likee (middle), Van Vicker (left and right) Photo credit: @newkumasitv

Source: Youtube

In a YouTube video by New Kumasi TV, the successful actor and student was seen dancing with Kumawood actress Matilda Asare, singing the popular Ghanaian song All For You by E.T. Mensah with Van Vicker.

Mr Beautiful, Okomfo Kolege and some other Kumawood stars interfered the moment being shared by Van Vicker and Matilda, resulting in a reaction from the crew members who burst into laughter.

Dr Likee and the stars' funny responses and acting skills continued to entertain Van Vicker, making him smile from ear to ear, laughing intermittently.

Watch the video of Van Vicker and Dr Likee below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Van Vicker acting with the Kumawood stars

Some Ghanaians and fans of the actor reacted positively to his video, hailing him for being humble and entertaining throughout the video.

EmpireTV gh commented:

One thing I love about Van Vicka is the fact that he is free

kojo Boakye commented:

Whoever put these stars together for such a gem is a legend already.

GRACIOUS ONE commented:

Am preparing my popcorn down for this great team. This is what we are praying to see... our own people in action on the screen again

Ahafo Dangote commented:

Likee is the reason why Ghanaian movies will come back again

All For You by E.T. Mensah

Wayoosi hails Dr Likee for influencing him to make YouTube videos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that diminutive Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has hailed Dr Likee for helping him revamp his YouTube Channel, which has helped him earn over GH₵20,000 a month.

Wayoosi, in an interview with Zionfelix, stated that the amount is more than what he earns from playing roles in movies. Ghanaians have commended him for speaking highly of Dr Likee and giving him credit for the success of his YouTube Channel, Wayoosi TV.

