Ghanaian actor and football club owner Yaw Dabo was spotted pounding fufu at Bremang U.G.C, in a hilarious video

A young man was seen giving a funny commentary while the actor was seriously pounding with the pestle

Many people filled the comment section with laughing emojis while others were surprised that looking at his height and that of the pestle, he was able to do the job with ease

A hilarious video of Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo pounding fufu has emerged on social media.

The video was shared on his official TikTok page, @yawdabo_adwenkese3.

Yaw Dabo pounds fufu. Image Credit: Image Credit: @yawdabo_adwenkese3

Source: TikTok

Yaw Dabo pounds fufu in Kumasi

In the hilarious video, a very tall handsome young man was seen capturing the memorable moment when Yaw Dabo was taking his turn in pounding the famous Ghanaian delicacy, fufu.

In jest, he hinted that times are tough; hence, the Kumawood actor had resorted to pounding fufu at chop bars for additional income.

He urged fans to support him as he embarked on this journey. Yaw Dabo was seen to have taken a pause to laugh as the man went on about his commentary.

The man added that the owner and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy was now does this job at Bremang U.G.C, located in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

While that was ongoing, a beautiful lady who was stirring the fufu mixture in the mortar as he pounded, was seen laughing and taking breaks from mixing the fufu.

Watch the hilarious video of Yaw Dabo below.

Ghanaians laugh at hilarious video of Yaw Dabo pounding fufu

The comment section was flooded with people dropping lots of laughing emojis indicating that the video was a very hilarious one.

Many others also analysed the video by comparing the height of the pestle to Yaw Dabo's height.

Below are selected comments from Ghanaians.:

XXXTENTACION said:

The boss him self

@abodie_gh commented:

eii not easy

Nak said:

Ay3 k3se

@dj-experience

i can't stop laughing

pkay1110

The pestle is even taller and heavier than you

