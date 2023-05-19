Tracey Boakye shared a video on her Instagram page of the lovely decor and set-up for the christening of her son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah

The venue was decorated with blue and white items, from the chandelier, and the fans on the ceiling, to even the canopies and guest tables

Many people applauded Tracey Boakye and her husband for putting together such a beautiful ceremony to christen their son

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye christened her son Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah in a plush ceremony in Kumasi.

Tracey Boakye and husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah at the christening ceremony of their son Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye christens son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah

A lovely video of the plush ceremony emerged online after the talented actress shared it on her verified Instagram page.

Since baby Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah is a boy, the theme of the stunning decor of the ceremony was blue and white.

The tables were decorated with blue and white artificial flowers and large white plates with blue and white patterned plates placed on top.

The chandelier around the food section and opened blue fans hanging on the ceiling of the blue canopy brightened up the venue.

Below is the decor of the christening venue of Tracey Boakye's son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, dazzling in their all-white outfits.

Ghanaians react to the plush decor of Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah's christening

Many people gushed over the stunning decor, so they could not stop showering praises on The Ntiamoahs for organising a lovely christening for Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

See selected comments below:

nana_kwame_aboagye_1 remarked:

Money will be sweet oo

pretty_diva_aj remarked:

Tracy's love for Piesie Esther ❤️❤️❤️❤️

frimzfranca stated:

Am taking first flight to Kumasi nowwhat!!

peryn_adwoaamponsahfrimpong said:

Eeeeish noko pressure ❤️

tracy_boakye_girl remarked:

Wowww expensive n classy onyame ayebi❤️❤️❤️

reen_pee said:

Oo wawwwww this is heavy...such a beautiful view...eeeiisshhh

_naima_nd commented:

Yesu, free food ‍♀️

o_ahenkan said:

ASEDA ASEDA ASEDA nkoaaaObaapa Tracey

awoantwiwaa stated:

I knew u 2 won't disappoint me la!❤️. Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs Ntiamoah on the Christening of their beloved baby Akwesi. God bless and keep u all safe ❤️

agyeman.godfred96 remarked:

Ahhhh beautiful woni size obaapa Tracey

Source: YEN.com.gh