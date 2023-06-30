Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas turned many heads online as she flaunted her new hairstyle in recent photos

She rocked stitch braids with long tail ends that hung over her backside as she flaunted her curves in a tight tank dress

Many of her fervent followers drooled over how gorgeous she looked as they admired her natural makeup

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas got many admiring her natural beauty as she ditched frontal lace wigs for cornrows.

Joselyn Dumas rocks braids. Image Credit: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas rocks braids

Multiple award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas was spotted flaunting her new stitch braids.

The braids were made with hair extensions that gave them volume and length. The tail of the stitch braids was long such that it hung over her backside.

Her makeup had a natural undertone that matched her skin tone.

She wore a brown tank dress that hugged her figure and accentuated it. The dress had very short cuts on each side.

Below are lovely photos of Joselyn Dumas showing off her braids.

People drool over Joselyn Dumas's stunning look

Nigerian actresses Sharon Ooja and Abimbola Craig, as well as Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, talked about how beautiful Joselyn Dumas looked in the pictures.

Her other followers complimented her and filled the comment section with love emojis.

sharonooja stated:

Your beauty is up

julietibrahim said:

Beautiful ❤️

abimbolacraig said:

Chale you fine o

faibabernard commented:

Ts how the laughter got choked from that long period for me

theappleonthemove remarked:

Sup to you too ma ! But that last slide We are highly disappointed in you

dromeryda said:

Someone is aging backwards

obettac remarked:

Simple beautiful African woman.... A model of beauty... Muy Bonita

oluwoleandrew stated:

WHO BE THIS FINE GIRL. LOOK LIKE SHE'S MOLDED TO THE CLOTHES ❤️❤️❤️

Nadia Buari acts new skit with her daughter

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari and her daughter played a role in a skit she shared on her Instagram page.

Many of her fans applauded her daughter's performance in the skit as they hailed her as an upcoming actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh