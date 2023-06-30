Joselyn Dumas: Ghanaian Actress Ditches Lace Wigs For Cornrows, Flaunts Stylish Look In Photos
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas turned many heads online as she flaunted her new hairstyle in recent photos
- She rocked stitch braids with long tail ends that hung over her backside as she flaunted her curves in a tight tank dress
- Many of her fervent followers drooled over how gorgeous she looked as they admired her natural makeup
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas got many admiring her natural beauty as she ditched frontal lace wigs for cornrows.
Joselyn Dumas rocks braids
Multiple award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas was spotted flaunting her new stitch braids.
The braids were made with hair extensions that gave them volume and length. The tail of the stitch braids was long such that it hung over her backside.
Her makeup had a natural undertone that matched her skin tone.
She wore a brown tank dress that hugged her figure and accentuated it. The dress had very short cuts on each side.
Below are lovely photos of Joselyn Dumas showing off her braids.
People drool over Joselyn Dumas's stunning look
Nigerian actresses Sharon Ooja and Abimbola Craig, as well as Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, talked about how beautiful Joselyn Dumas looked in the pictures.
Her other followers complimented her and filled the comment section with love emojis.
sharonooja stated:
Your beauty is up
julietibrahim said:
Beautiful ❤️
abimbolacraig said:
Chale you fine o
faibabernard commented:
Ts how the laughter got choked from that long period for me
theappleonthemove remarked:
Sup to you too ma ! But that last slide We are highly disappointed in you
dromeryda said:
Someone is aging backwards
obettac remarked:
Simple beautiful African woman.... A model of beauty... Muy Bonita
oluwoleandrew stated:
WHO BE THIS FINE GIRL. LOOK LIKE SHE'S MOLDED TO THE CLOTHES ❤️❤️❤️
Nadia Buari acts new skit with her daughter
In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari and her daughter played a role in a skit she shared on her Instagram page.
Many of her fans applauded her daughter's performance in the skit as they hailed her as an upcoming actress.
