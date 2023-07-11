A TikToker, Christabel, got many people admiring the bond between her and her mother after they took part in a dance challenge

They danced to JZyNo's Butta My Bread as they flaunted their curves in matching bodycon jumpsuits

Many people gushed over how cute the video was as some could not believe the other lady was her mother

A famous TikTok star, Christabel, posted a video of her and her adorable mother dancing, and this melted the hearts of many people on social media.

TikToker Christabel and her mother dancing. Image Credit: @im_christabel

Source: TikTok

Christabel dances with her mother in cute video

Tiktok star Christabel known for her dancing videos and curvaceous figure stole the hearts of many after she got her mother to do a dance challenge with her.

They danced to the trending song by JZyNo titled Butta My Bread, which is making waves.

Captioning the video, the TikToker noted that she loves the video and applauded her mother for giving it a try.

"It’s the fact my mum actually tried i love this video#fyp #im_christabel #mooslover #mumanddaughter," she shared in the caption.

Below is a video of TikTok star Christabel rocking matching outfits with her mom and dancing to JZyNo's Butta My Bread.

Fans react to Christabel's dance video with her mother

Many people talked about how cute the video was as they gushed over the bond between Christabel and her mother.

Others could also not believe that it was her mother, looking at how young she looked, as they claimed that she was her elder sister.

Angie Adisa commented:

She’s so cute

aunty legwork said:

I see where you get your beauty from

Sömmïé‍♂️❤️stated:

This is soo cute the matching fits and her glitch as well

Seyi Classic remarked:

This is sooo cute

chisomstated:

that’s not your mum that’s your frkn older sister

Thatgirlesther remarked:

Sending this to my mom to see what other people’s mom are doing.

Your sunshine ☀️stated:

Omo mummy tummy flat pass my own

Source: YEN.com.gh