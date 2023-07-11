Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win shared a video of how big and tall his daughter is growing

He was seen nuzzling her cute face as he sang to her while he carried her in one arm

Many people talked about how beautiful she is growing, while others highlighted her half-hair in the video

Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared an adorable video of him spending quality time with his eighth child, who happens to be his precious daughter.

Lil Win and his daughter are inside their mansion. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win flaunts daughter in cute video

In the video, she carried the little girl in one arm while using the other to record.

Lil Win was all smiles as he sang for his daughter while he nuzzled her cute face while hugging her tightly.

The little princess wore a beautiful white dress that had pink roses designed throughout the dress to create a pattern.

The end of the dress had a ruffle made out of pink mesh fabric.

Her hair was tied into two sections with a horizontal partition and secured with a black curly wig.

Below is an adorable video of Lil Win and his daughter spending time together.

Video of Lil Win's daughter's half-hair caused a frenzy on social media

Many people were in awe of how beautiful the little girl was growing, while others gushed over the father and daughter bond after watching the video.

However, people questioned how the little girl had a half-hair while rocking a curly wig, as some claimed that babies like that eventually grow long hair with time.

fordjour_patricia commented:

These kids with short hair like this too grow with long hair ooo...haha

iamjennyreigns said:

The girl's half hair

quee.n_kiara remarked:

The hair is hairing❤

omanaugustina said:

Is her hair for me! plenty hair there

opokufrank228 commented:

Koo Liwin and his Daughter

albees_glam said:

Baby I like your hair

itsveramensah remarked:

Omgg she’s so cute

akuawonder1 stated:

Daddy's favorite

Lil Win welcomes family at Kotoka International Airport

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor welcomed his family from the U.S. at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In the video, he was excited to meet them as he captured the memorable moment on his smartphone.

