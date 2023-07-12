Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas stated that she does not care about negative opinions about her wearing too much makeup

She posted a video which showed a transition of her showing off her bare face to her rocking heavy makeup

Many of her Instagram followers commented about how much they admired her beauty

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas shared a video of her flaunting her before and after of applying heavy makeup on her face.

Ghanaian Actress Nikki Samonas flaunts beauty. Image credit: @nikkisamonas

Source: Instagram

Nikki Samonas rocks bare face and makeup look

Posting the video on her Instagram page, she was spotted with her bare face that had pimples and was rough.

Nikki Samonas further noted that people have diverse opinions when it comes to people wearing heavy makeup such as using it to cover their insecurity.

The talented actress stated that she does not care about all the negative opinions of such persons.

"WE REALLY DON NOT CARE ," she wrote the caption in bold to create emphasis.

The video then transcended into Nikki Samonas wearing heavy makeup coupled with bold red lipstick that highlighted her facial features.

Below is a before and after makeup look of Nikki Samonas.

Ghanaians react to Nikki Samonas before and after her makeup was applied

Many of Nikki Samonas' followers talked about how much they love and admire how beautiful she looked with makeup and even without it.

Others also were in agreement of the statements she made in the video concerning people's negative opinions about the use of makeup.

tutuelsie stated:

If talk to me direct was a person

osez_signature remarked:

Take it easy on us naa

moroyussif said:

you can never disappoint me la

cliq_fotos stated:

LOOKING GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS ❤️ @nikkisamonas mafe WO oooo Sis

yeboah8258 said:

My all time crush

crysstylez1000 commented:

Exactly

inno_jojo stated:

Show them

the_billionairewife said:

Me do nie ❤️

esthermacbeth stated:

Periioooddd

Nadia Buari rocks heavy makeup, tells fans not to judge her

In another makeup related video, Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari captured the attention of many of her fans when she posted a video rocking heavy makeup.

She rocked a gorgeous black dress that complimented the evening makeup she wore.

Many people gushed over how different the makeup make her look, but beautiful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh