Star actress Nadia Buari shared a video of her exercising hard while showing her fans her workout routine in her gym

It was a beautiful gym inside her plush mansion, and while exercising, she was singing her favourite 90s song, I Can Love You Like That by All-4-One

The video got many people admiring Nadia Bauri's passion for fitness, while others talked about how beautiful she looked while working out

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari showed her millions of fans that she was passionate about fitness by sharing a video of herself exercising hard inside the gym in her plush mansion.

Nadia Buari exercised hard

Nadia Buari shared a video on her Instagram page of herself exercising hard in her gym and showing off the various pieces of equipment she had available.

The mother of four daughters and a boy looked beautiful as she let her blonde bum-length goddess braids hang over her shoulders and across her back.

Her gym outfit consisted of grey sweatpants, which she paired with a crop top of the same colour and sneakers.

Her workout routine in the video started with her using the chest press machine. She then moved to the treadmill to walk briskly, then to the bike, before concluding with lightweight dumbbells.

While exercising, she sang All-4-One's I Can Love You Like That. In the caption, she noted that songs from the 90s were hits.

"Yo… music in the 90’s was the sh**. I’ve got a 90’s R&B type of heart. ❤️"

Video of Nadia Buari exercising.

Comments on Nadia Buari's fitness video

Many people in the comment section admired Nadia Buari's passion for staying healthy as they encouraged her by dropping sweet messages. Others also talked about their admiration for her well-equipped gym.

The reactions are below:

thetobiaderemi said:

"90’s R&B for life!"

christ_alain_abelenguet said:

"Sport is really important for body. I encourage you Nadia."

official_lellyko said:

"My Beautiful Gym Instructor. I can't love you less. God bless you for me Amen. 😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥."

nyarko6263 said:

"Healthy Life is necessary Queen 👸🏻💎💫🌺🌼💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾."

wendyrillz said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️.... you're Simply amazing mami😍."

nataliamcphilliamy said:

"Yes, you were looking soooooooooooooooo much sweet and beautiful with it sweet beautiful super actress Nadia Sidiku Buari, 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

eno_gyekyewaa said:

"Soo beautiful to watch 😍."

Nadia Buari flaunts her house

YEN.com.gh reported that star actress Nadia Buari shared beautiful photos of herself relaxing at her plush home on her verified Instagram page.

The seasoned actress looked radiant, wore a bright smile, and played with her pet dogs in each of the photos.

Many of her loyal fans filled the comments section with compliments about her beauty, and others who were dog lovers gushed over the photos.

