Actress and business mogul Akuapem Poloo got many people laughing hard as she tried to swim in a pool

She showed off her smooth and fine legs in a black onesie swimsuit as she went swimming

Many of her followers suggested she takes swimming lessons when she returns to Ghana, while others volunteered to be her instructor

Ghanaian internet sensation and actress Akuapem Poloo, while on a trip abroad, decided to go swimming and show off her skills in the pool.

Akuapem Poloo slays in a onesie swimsuit, swims in a pool.

Source: Instagram

Akuapem slays in a onesie swimsuit, fails to swim in pool

Flaunting her fine legs in a black onesie swimsuit, she posted a video of her trying to swim in a pool.

She was seen walking into the pool, trying to mimic how to swim by moving her arms in circular motions.

After that, Akuapem Poloo walked from one side of the pool to the other side, where she sat on the staircase and used her feet to beat the water.

She highlighted in the caption of her post that she does not know how to swim and apologised to her fans for her abysmal performance in the video.

"I’m sorry but I can’t swim ‍♀️ to save my country Ghana oo Eeii ‍♀️," she captioned the Instagram post.

Below is a video of Akuapem Poloo trying to swim in a pool in her onesie swimsuit.

People share their views on Akuapem Poloo's swimming skills

Many people could not hold back their laughter as they watched the video of Akuapem Poloo's efforts.

Others also suggested places where she could take swimming lessons when she returns to Ghana, while others volunteered to teach her and make her a pro.

Below are selected opinions from Akuapem Poloo's followers on her poolside video:

evelyn_nina_1 said:

This is called walking in water

bassan2 stated:

Next time learn how to swim before you go in a pool

myss_bellamour

❤️❤️ I saw the live. Girl you play too much

ireneocran said:

Oh my dear ,do go for swimming lessons at tesano sports club. Just ten lessons and you would be swimming at the 13feet. Trust me. You'd thank me. Ask for one Nana. Great trainer. Swimming is part of life saving techniques.

patdoe49 remarked:

Hello my dear.. some lessons will help you ooo

jammrokk stated:

No go wound o!

gifty.debrah said:

Enjoy your vacation ❤️❤️❤️. It's the swimming for me? I also don't know how to swim ooo❤️❤️❤️. Take care

akuawonder1 stated:

Come and let me teach you how to sw8m for free...

Source: YEN.com.gh